Hong Kong airport adds free esports zone for departing passengers

A passenger tries a virtual racing game during a media preview of the E-sport Experience Zone at Hong Kong International Airport on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yueqing)

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong International Airport showcased a free esports experience zone Wednesday near Gate 11 in the departures area of Terminal 1, offering departing passengers eight sports-themed games before boarding.

The games include virtual cycling, windsurfing, fencing, tennis, racing and snowboarding, along with reaction and rhythm challenges. Olympic medalist and former Hong Kong cyclist Sarah Lee Wai-sze said the zone gave travelers a chance to exercise while waiting for flights.

Airport Authority Hong Kong said the zone caters to passengers of all ages, with music, dance and other activities planned for the summer travel peak.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)