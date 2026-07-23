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China policy bank boosts foreign-trade lending by $96 billion in first half

2026-07-23 11:49:29Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

Screenshot photo from CCTV News
Screenshot photo from CCTV News

(ECNS) -- The Export-Import Bank of China (EXIM) extended nearly 650 billion yuan (about $95.97 billion) in new loans to foreign-trade sectors in the first half of 2026, CCTV News reported on Thursday.

Nearly 40% of the funds were invested into entities and industrial chains critical to stabilizing China's foreign trade, according to the report.

The state-owned policy bank set up a dedicated credit quota to support both goods and services trade, as well as traditional trade and new business models, while also promoting digital and green trade, the report said.

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