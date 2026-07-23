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Sichuan high-tech manufacturing revenue rises 14.3% in H1

2026-07-23 11:32:52Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Sales revenue in the high-tech manufacturing sector of southwest China’s Sichuan Province rose 14.3% in the first half of 2026, outpacing overall manufacturing growth by 6.7 percentage points, according to tax invoice data released Wednesday by the Sichuan Provincial Tax Service under the State Taxation Administration.

High-tech manufacturing accounted for 27% of the province’s manufacturing sales, up 1.5 percentage points from a year earlier. Sales revenue from aerospace equipment, electronic components and specialized electronic materials, and communications equipment grew 71.8%, 54.7% and 30%, respectively.

Overall industrial sales revenue rose 6.9%, with manufacturing up 7.6%. Equipment manufacturing accounted for half of the manufacturing total, while lithium-ion battery manufacturing grew 22.5%.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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