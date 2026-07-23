Henan private enterprises gather momentum for robust growth

(ECNS) -- Private investment in Henan Province outpaced the national average by 6.7 percentage points in the first half of the year, according to data released Tuesday at a press conference on provincial industry and commerce in Zhengzhou City.

The 8th standing committee meeting of the 13th Henan Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce is held in Zhengzhou, July 21, 2026（Photo: Henan gov.）

Traditional private enterprises have continued to strengthen Henan’s industrial chains, officials said at the press conference.

Major manufacturers, including China Molybdenum and Weihua Group, have also continued to expand their operations.

Henan-based retailer Pangdonglai has attracted nationwide attention, with the Ministry of Commerce promoting its business model on two occasions.

Mixue and Guoquan Shihui, both founded in Henan, have expanded across China and into overseas markets.

Seven Henan companies were included in the 2025 Hurun China 500 list, the highest number among provinces in central China.

The province is also strengthening cooperation between industry and research institutions.

Henan is also helping private businesses improve their corporate governance. A total of 309 local enterprises have been included in a provincial development program for modern corporate systems.

(By Helen Mo, intern Xu Wenda)