Beijing’s foreign trade hits a new high in H1

An air unloads cargo at Beijing Daxing International Airport, March 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yawen)

(ECNS) -- Beijing’s foreign trade in goods reached 1.78 trillion yuan in the first half of 2026, up 16.5% year on year, according to Beijing Customs. Imports rose 19.4% to 1.47 trillion yuan (about $217.04 billion), while exports hit a record high of 313.3 billion yuan.

Private enterprises led growth with a 42.4% increase in trade value to 285.38 billion yuan. State-owned enterprises traded 1.25 trillion yuan, up 16%, while foreign-invested enterprises reported 248.99 billion yuan in trade.

Trade with countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) topped 912.18 billion yuan, accounting for over half of Beijing's total foreign trade. The capital’s dual-airport hubs, Beijing Capital International Airport and Daxing International Airport, handled 410.98 billion yuan in trade, representing a growth of 18.7%.

Exports of integrated circuits surged 137.6% to 28.73 billion yuan, with volume rising 11.6% to 7.07 billion units, contributing 124.3% to export growth value. Imports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and grain jumped 124.7% to 23.43 billion yuan and 64% to 43.93 billion yuan respectively.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)