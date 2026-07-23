Myanmar jadeite auction opens in China's Ruili for first time

The first Myanmar Gems Emporium (China Ruili) opens in Ruili, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

(ECNS) -- The first Myanmar Gems Emporium in China opened Wednesday in the Jiegao Border Trade Zone in Ruili, Yunnan Province, drawing registrations from more than 4,600 jewelry dealers. It marks the first regular staging of the official jadeite auction in China.

The Myanmar Gems Emporium is an official platform for auctioning and exporting rough jadeite. The Ruili edition follows rules used at the Nay Pyi Taw event, with direct-source stones sold through public bidding and transactions settled in renminbi (RMB).

Buyers can obtain certificates of origin for goods sold at the event, allowing qualifying imports to enter China tariff-free. More than 95% of Myanmar jadeite entering China passes through Yunnan, while Dehong Prefecture has over 45,000 registered jewelry and jade businesses and more than 100,000 industry workers.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)