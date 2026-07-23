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Chinese envoy calls for global cooperation on natural resource governance

2026-07-23 12:47:14Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for international cooperation to improve the governance of natural resources.

Speaking at the United Nations, Sun Lei, charge d'affaires of China's Permanent Mission to the UN, said natural resources are precious gifts bestowed on humanity and constitute the material foundation for human survival and sustained economic and social development.

United Nations Headquarters Building in New York.(Photo/VCG)
United Nations Headquarters Building in New York.(Photo/VCG)

"The international community should strengthen cooperation to improve natural resource governance, safeguard the stability of global resource supply and industrial chains, and contribute to international peace and development," he told a Security Council open debate on natural resource governance.

(By Kira)

 
 

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