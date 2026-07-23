Hong Kong seeks deeper financial, gold market ties with Malaysia

Hong Kong Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui (first right), accompanied by Malaysian Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong (second right), visits a financial services library established by Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 21, 2026. (Photo: Hong Kong SAR government)

(ECNS) -- Hong Kong Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui met Malaysian officials and industry representatives Tuesday and Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur to promote closer cooperation in finance and the gold market.

Hui and Malaysian Deputy Finance Minister Liew Chin Tong discussed capital formation, Islamic finance, renminbi (RMB) business and gold trading. Hui also outlined Hong Kong’s latest offshore RMB measures, including an expanded Southbound Bond Connect and plans for an offshore RMB-Indonesian rupiah transaction framework.

Hui later met Bank Negara Malaysia Deputy Governor Adnan Zaylani Mohamad Zahid and Malaysian gold industry representatives. They discussed cooperation in gold markets, tokenization, RMB business and sukuk, while Hui highlighted Hong Kong’s gold clearing and settlement system and record trading in U.S. dollar gold futures. He also promoted Hong Kong’s family office sector to local investors.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)