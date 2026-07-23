Chinese sewing machine finds new use in Germany

(ECNS) -- A Chinese-made sewing machine became an unexpected attraction at Germany's annual Hausherrenfest festival when a vendor used it to slice radishes for a traditional festival snack.

A video filmed on Monday shows the foot-powered sewing machine repurposed as a manual slicing device, with the freshly cut radishes sold at a stall. According to local reports, the snack, radishes served with buttered bread, was priced at 3.5 euros per serving.

The unusual use of the machine quickly went viral on Chinese social media, with one user joking, "I never imagined a sewing machine could successfully switch careers like this."

Screenshot from Henan Youth Times

(By Kira)