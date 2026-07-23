China builds world's largest transport infrastructure network during 14th Five-Year Plan

(ECNS) -- China has built the largest and most comprehensive transportation infrastructure system in human history during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), a transport official said on Tuesday.

Vice Minister of Transport Xu Chengguang said the country invested 18.8 trillion yuan (about $2.78 trillion) in transport fixed assets over the five-year period, marking the largest investment and fastest network expansion since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

China's comprehensive transportation network now exceeds 6 million kilometers, laying the foundation for a new phase focused on improving connectivity, efficiency and resilience, Xu said.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 20, 2026 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/China News Service)

(By Kira)