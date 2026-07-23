China expands zero-tariff treatment to 63 countries

An intelligent guided vehicle (IGV) transports a container at Rizhao Port, Shandong, May 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Sheng Jiapeng)

(ECNS) -- China has extended zero-tariff treatment to imports from 63 countries as part of efforts to promote high-standard opening up, a customs official said on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Sun Meijun, head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), said the customs authority would further diversify markets from 2026 to 2030.

In May, China introduced expanded zero-tariff treatment for imports from all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. To support the policy, the GAC have adopted risk-based management, integrated market access procedures and expanded green channels for agricultural and food products.

China’s trade with Africa grew 19.6% year on year in the first half of 2026, Sun said.

Looking ahead, Sun said the GAC will advance the implementation of opening-up measures and high-standard trade agreements, while promoting closer alignment in customs procedures, quarantine requirements and rules of origin.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)