Chinese, Vietnamese communities celebrate traditional Ha Festival on border

(ECNS) — Members of the Jing, China's only maritime ethnic group, celebrated their traditional Ha Festival in Dongxing City, Fangchenggang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday.

Jing people of all ages gathered at the Ha Pavilion for the celebrations, which were also attended by representatives from Mong Cai 1 Ward in Vietnam’s Quang Ninh Province.

The “Ha Festival” of the Jing ethnic group was held in Dongxing City on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Young performers dressed in traditional Jing costumes played the Duxianqin, a distinctive single-stringed musical instrument.

As part of a ceremony to welcome the deities, participants carried a sacred statue to the seaside to pray for blessings, accompanied by the sound of drums, gongs and firecrackers.

The celebrations attracted large numbers of visitors.

A representative from Mong Cai 1 Ward said the Ha Festival is also celebrated annually in parts of Vietnam and has become an occasion for people from the two countries to meet, maintain exchanges and deepen their friendship.

Also known as the Singing Ha Festival, the event is the most important traditional annual festival of the Jing ethnic group.

Lasting several days, it regularly brings together Jing communities and Vietnamese guests from across the border, strengthening China-Vietnam friendship through shared folk traditions.

Su Qilan, a young member of the Jing ethnic group, said the community has long depended on and lived alongside the sea.

The festival has become an important window through which the public can learn about Jing culture and better understand the community’s aspirations for a better life.

This year’s celebrations will continue through July 28. Activities include traditional ceremonies to welcome, worship and bid farewell to the deities, as well as communal feasts and performances featuring Ha singing, Duxianqin music, the sky-lantern dance and traditional toasting rituals.

Organizers said the activities are intended to preserve and pass on the intangible cultural heritage of the Jing ethnic group.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)