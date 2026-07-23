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China's shipbuilding industry maintains global lead with record-high indicators

2026-07-23 10:41:34Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- China's shipbuilding industry reached record highs in three key indicators in the first half of 2026, maintaining its leading position in the global market, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday.

A Chinese-made vessel during construction at a shipyard.（Xinhua Photo）
A Chinese-made vessel during construction at a shipyard.（Xinhua Photo）

China completed 36.5 million deadweight tons of vessels in the first six months of the year, up 51.2% year on year, demonstrating the country’s strong shipbuilding capacity.

The country's order book reached 363.25 million deadweight tons, an increase of 54.9% year on year, reflecting the industry’s continued long-term stability.

New orders totaled 121.06 million deadweight tons, surging 173.1% year on year and surpassing the previous record for a full year.

China accounted for more than 80% of global new orders in each of the three major vessel categories — bulk carriers, container ships and oil tankers — demonstrating its ability to build a full range of vessel types.

Green and low-carbon vessels have also become a key area of focus in the transformation and upgrading of China’s shipbuilding industry.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)

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