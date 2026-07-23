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China In Photos: Mainland spokesperson slams DPP authorities for echoing Philippines' provocations over Ren'ai Jiao

2026-07-22 17:17:21Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Luyao ECNS App Download
 

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have abandoned their national stance by echoing external forces to smear the Chinese mainland, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhang Han, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on Taiwan's foreign affairs authorities siding with the Philippines' claims and condemning "the mainland's use of force to harm people," following the Philippines' recent provocations and violent attack on Chinese law enforcement officers at Ren'ai Jiao.

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