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Chinese police repatriate phishing, malware suspect from from Vietnam

2026-07-20 17:35:35Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- Chinese police have repatriated a key suspect from Vietnam in a case involving phishing websites and the illegal use of the Silver Fox Trojan virus, the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.

Suspects are handed over to the Chinese police. （Photo / ）
Suspects are handed over to the Chinese police. （Photo / Ministry of Public Security

The case emerged in July 2025, when police in Zibo, Shandong Province, discovered that a local internet user had built phishing websites that tricked users into downloading software bundled with the Silver Fox Trojan, allowing the theft of personal information.

The suspect, identified by the surname Pan, fled overseas in August 2025.

Vietnamese police arrested him on June 4 with support from the Chinese embassy. Simultaneously, Chinese police arrested 11 other suspects in Guangdong and Guangxi in south China.

Pan was escorted back to China on June 6.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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