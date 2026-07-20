Greater Bay Area Social Services and Charity Cooperation Forum held in Beijing

(ECNS) -- A forum on social services and charity cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was held in Beijing on Saturday and Sunday, bringing together officials, social organizations and researchers from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao.

Zhang Yanyun, deputy Party secretary of Beijing Normal University, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Social Services and Charity Cooperation Forum in Beijing, July 18-19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service）

Zhang Yanyun, deputy Party secretary of Beijing Normal University, said at the opening ceremony of the forum that the school will build a permanent platform for social service collaboration at its Zhuhai campus.

The Hong Kong Social Service Alliance said it has connected 46 Hong Kong welfare organizations with 81 social service groups in Guangdong and Macao, launching 102 cooperation projects.

The forum released 12 case studies covering disaster response, technology charity, family services and elderly care cooperation.

The event will be held annually from 2026 to 2028.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)