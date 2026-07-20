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China closes Budapest Ranking Series with four golds, six bronzes

2026-07-20 17:04:19Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS)— China’s wrestling team finished the United World Wrestling Ranking Series in Budapest on Sunday with four gold medals and six bronzes, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Women’s wrestling accounted for three golds and four bronzes. In the 50kg final, Feng Ziqi defeated Samara Chavez of the United States with a decisive 12-2 technical superiority win in just two minutes and 11 seconds.

Hong Kexin and Long Jia added titles in the 57kg and 68kg categories. 

Bronze medals went to Zhang Jin at 53kg, Li Zelu at 68kg, and Li Wenji and Cheng Shuiyan in the 76kg division. 

In men’s freestyle, Lu Feng claimed the 74kg gold medal. Buheeerdun earned bronze in the 125kg category. In Greco-Roman wrestling, Jiang Wenhao won bronze in the men’s 130kg category.

(By intern Wu Jingjing)

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