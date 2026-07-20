Monday Jul 20, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Daqing Oilfield revives long-shut wells, restores output

2026-07-20 17:01:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- Daqing Oilfield’s Xinnan development zone in Heilongjiang Province has restored more than 10,000 metric tons of crude oil production this year through a campaign to revive long-shut wells, the operator said.

 

Technical personnel from Daqing Oilfield's No. 5 Oil Production Plant collect technical data. (Photo: China News Service）
Technical personnel from Daqing Oilfield's No. 5 Oil Production Plant collect technical data. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lifeng）

The campaign, carried out by the No. 5 Oil Production Plant of Daqing Oilfield, identified 883 wells with revival potential out of 1,051 in the zone and prioritized those offering the best economic returns.

So far, more than 300 long-shut oil wells and over 70 long-shut water injection wells have been treated so far, restoring over 10,000 tons of oil production and over 130,000 cubic meters of water injection.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]