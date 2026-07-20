North China's UHV substation transmits over 200 billion kWh

(ECNS) -- The 1,000-kilovolt Beiyue ultra-high voltage (UHV) substation in Shanxi, a province in northern China known for its coal-rich energy base, has transmitted over 200 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity since it went into operation, State Grid Shanxi Extra-High Voltage Substation Company said Monday.

Staff inspect the main transformer's oil and winding temperatures at the 1,000-kilovolt Beiyue UHV substation to ensure normal operation during the summer peak demand. (Photo: China News Service）

The Beiyue substation, a key hub connecting Shanxi's power grid to the North China UHV grid, plays a vital role in delivering electricity from energy bases in western China and eastern Inner Mongolia to load centers in North China, said a manager of the substation.

As summer peak demand rises amid persistent heat waves, the substation has ramped up its power transmission.

Operators have intensified equipment monitoring and grid load tracking to ensure stable operation during the high-demand season.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)