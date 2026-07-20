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Chinese police intensify crackdown on World Cup online gambling

2026-07-20 17:14:17Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- Chinese police have stepped up efforts to combat online gambling during the FIFA World Cup, the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.

Authorities warned that even small bets are illegal and can lead to fraud, financial losses and legal consequences.

The ministry detailed 10 cases involving unauthorized betting, agents for overseas gambling sites and illegal payment services.

Operations were busted in several cities, resulting in dozens of criminal detentions.

Individual gamblers are also at risk of punishment, police have warned, adding that claims of "expert predictions" or "inside information" are scams. Online gambling offers no legal protection in China.

(By intern Li Chengzhan)

 

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