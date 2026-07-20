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Jiangxi's NEV exports soar 236.5% in first half

2026-07-20 16:58:10Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Exports of new energy passenger vehicles from east China's Jiangxi province surged 236.5% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, according to data released by the Jiangxi Provincial Bureau of Statistics at a press conference on Monday.

Workers assemble vehicles on the production line at Jiangling Motors' Fushan plant in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi province, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service）
Workers assemble vehicles on the production line at Jiangling Motors' Fushan plant in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi province, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service）

Jiangxi’s GDP reached 1.803 trillion yuan (about $266 billion) in the first six months, up 4% from a year earlier. Foreign trade climbed 18.5% to 262.53 billion yuan, with exports rising 12% and imports jumping 30.5%.

Exports of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and photovoltaic products grew 28.5%, reflecting the province’s strength in new energy industries. Private enterprises contributed 184.43 billion yuan, or 70.3% of total foreign trade.

High-tech manufacturing above designated size saw value-added output rise 9.2%, outpacing the overall industrial growth by 5.4 percentage points.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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