China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

(ECNS) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR) came in at 3% on Monday, unchanged from the previous month, while the over-five-year LPR, a benchmark for mortgage rates, held steady at 3.5%, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

LPRs reflect the level of financing costs for households and businesses. Lower rates will ease the burden on borrowers, leading to higher levels of investment and consumption.

In June, the weighted average interest rate for new corporate loans was about 3%, 20 basis points lower than a year earlier. The rate for new personal housing loans was about 3.1%.

China will continue to pursue proactive fiscal policy and an accommodative monetary stance in 2026, according to the government work report.

(By intern Li Chengzhan)