Bayan Oilfield surpasses 6 million metric tons of crude output

(ECNS) -- The Bayan Oilfield in Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has surpassed 6 million metric tons in cumulative crude oil production, CCTV News reported.

The oilfield reached the milestone on Sunday, just seven months after its crude oil output exceeded 5 million metric tons in December 2025.

The Bayan Oilfield in Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Screenshot from CCTV News)

In the first half of 2026, the oilfield produced more than 870,000 metric tons , achieving 51 percent of its annual target. Daily output has remained stable at about 4,800 metric tons, up 20% year on year, accounting for roughly one-third of Huabei Oilfield’s daily production.

Located in the Hetao Basin, the Bayan Oilfield faces complex geological conditions. Its major reservoirs have an average burial depth of more than 5,000 meters, making it one of China’s deepest uncompartmentalized continental clastic reservoirs.

Since drilling its first high-yield commercial well in 2018, the oilfield has steadily improved efficiency.

The first million-metric- ton target took 49 months, but each subsequent increment has shortened — to 13, 10, 9, 8, and most recently just 7 months — underscoring its growing development capacity.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)