Chen Jinfeng, Zhu Junying win 200m titles at National Athletics Grand Prix Final

(ECNS) -- The 2026 National Athletics Grand Prix Final concluded Sunday in Yulin, Shaanxi Province, with Jiangsu’s Chen Jinfeng and Hubei’s Zhu Junying winning the men’s and women’s 200m titles, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Chen Jinfeng (front) in the 2026 National Athletics Grand Prix Final. (Xinhua photo)

In the men’s final, Chen surged ahead after the curve and crossed the finish line first. Hubei’s Liu Ke placed second, followed by Zhejiang’s Wu Luyi.

Chen, who has improved his performance through this year’s National Athletics Grand Prix series, said he has continued to strengthen his competitiveness and accumulate experience through competitions. He plans to focus on improving his start technique as he prepares for the Asian Games.

In the women’s final, Zhu won in 23.24 seconds. Sichuan’s Liu Guoyi, who earlier claimed the 100m title, finished second, 0.16 seconds behind. Shanghai’s He Liujing took third in 23.69 seconds.

Zhu said Yulin’s high-altitude venue required adaptation, but her experience from previous competitions there helped her prepare. She added that she hopes to improve every detail and give her best performance at the Asian Games.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)