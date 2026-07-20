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Jiangsu high-tech enterprise count tops 61,000

2026-07-20 16:26:25Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
A media briefing for a nationwide media reporting campaign focusing on China’s economic vitality and innovation-driven development is held in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, July 20, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Hua)
A media briefing focusing on showing China’s economic vitality and innovation-driven development is held in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, July 20, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Gu Hua)

(ECNS) -- East China’s Jiangsu Province is home to more than 61,000 high-tech enterprises, Liu Bo, deputy director of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Science and Technology, said Monday at a media briefing in Changzhou.

The province also has 94,000 technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises in a national registry and 117 companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR Market, said Liu.

According to the official, Jiangsu’s total research and development spending grew by more than 10% annually on average during the 2021–2025 period. In 2025, high-tech industries accounted for 52.1% of the output of industrial enterprises above a designated size, while exports of high-tech products topped 1 trillion yuan ($148 billion) for a fifth consecutive year.

Jiangsu has paired 18 high-tech development zones with 37 universities to accelerate research and commercialization, he said. The partnerships have carried out 779 projects with total investment of more than 1.74 billion yuan ($257 million) and jointly built 113 industrial innovation platforms, Liu added.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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