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Guizhou cave offers cool escape and adventure

2026-07-20 16:55:10Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, Zunyi, Guizhou Province — part of southwest China’s famed karst landscape — has become a magnet for explorers and tourists seeking both adventure and relief from the summer heat. 

Stretching 439.7 kilometers, Shuanghe is Asia’s longest cave complex. While much of China swelters above 35°C in midsummer, the cave maintains a steady 19°C, offering a natural refuge.

Visitors can choose from two routes, a 2-kilometer stretch suitable for those aged 10 and above, and a more challenging 2.5-kilometer route.

(By intern Li Chengzhan)

 

 

 

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