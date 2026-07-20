Guizhou cave offers cool escape and adventure

(ECNS) -- Shuanghe Cave in Suiyang County, Zunyi, Guizhou Province — part of southwest China’s famed karst landscape — has become a magnet for explorers and tourists seeking both adventure and relief from the summer heat.

Stretching 439.7 kilometers, Shuanghe is Asia’s longest cave complex. While much of China swelters above 35°C in midsummer, the cave maintains a steady 19°C, offering a natural refuge.

Visitors can choose from two routes, a 2-kilometer stretch suitable for those aged 10 and above, and a more challenging 2.5-kilometer route.

(By intern Li Chengzhan)