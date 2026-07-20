Belt and Road Advisory Council holds 2026 meeting in Xinjiang

(ECNS) -- The Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held its 2026 meeting on Friday in Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Foreign members shared their observations after visiting Xinjiang, which serves as a core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt.

Erastus Mwencha, former deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission, said Xinjiang's water-saving agriculture, wind and solar power industries are highly relevant to Africa's development needs and called for cross-regional technology-sharing.

The 2026 meeting of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 17. (Photo: China News Service)

Jeffrey Sachs, a Columbia University professor revisiting Xinjiang after 25 years, praised the region’s ecological restoration, smart water management and large-scale green power development.

He suggested building a cross-border green energy network along the Silk Road Economic Belt to lower renewable energy storage costs across the region.

The Advisory Council, established in 2018, serves as a non-profit international policy advisory mechanism for the Belt and Road Initiative.

(By intern Li Chengzhan)