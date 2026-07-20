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Xizang to establish hydrogen energy supply base

2026-07-20 16:35:21Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Xizang has begun developing green hydrogen and oxygen industries and plans to become a low-cost supply base for China and South Asia, officials said at the 5th China Xizang Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation in Nyingchi, a city in Xizang Autonomous Region, on Friday. 

A 250 Nm³/h PEM (proton exchange membrane) electrolysis hydrogen production pilot project has been completed, and 20 hydrogen-powered buses are already in operation, according to Wang Jijie, an official in charge of green hydrogen and oxygen development in the region

Xizang aims to supply green hydrogen to the Chengdu-Chongqing economic zone and the Yangtze River Delta, while exporting technologies for hydrogen production, off-grid energy supply and integrated oxygen generation to South Asian countries under the Belt and Road Initiative, said Wang.

(By intern Li Chengzhan)

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