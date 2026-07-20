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China to build pilot micro-energy grids in villages, towns by end of 2028

2026-07-20 16:00:43Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Photo shows photovoltaic power generation facilities in Bijie City, Guizhou Province, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Kaixin)
Photo shows photovoltaic power generation facilities in Bijie City, Guizhou Province, July 13, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Kaixin)

(ECNS) -- China will build a number of rural micro-energy grid pilot projects across the country by the end of 2028 to further advance the rural energy revolution, the National Energy Administration (NEA) announced on Monday.

Rural micro-energy grids, which are built in villages or towns, have the capability to integrate multiple energy sources and maintain strong self-balancing functions, serving as small-scale planning and balancing units in county-level energy systems.

The NEA has outlined key directions for the pilot projects, including constructing rural micro-energy grids (or clusters) to meet rural households’ production and living energy needs, building comprehensive micro-energy grids to satisfy energy demands of rural industrial and commercial sectors, developing independent renewable energy power systems (smart micro-grids) in remote areas, and establishing emergency micro-grids in regions prone to natural disasters.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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