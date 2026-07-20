Hainan Island Carnival opens with 3,000-drone show

(ECNS) -- The 27th Hainan Island Carnival opened Saturday night at Changying Wonderland in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province, as 3,000 drones and 30,000 fireworks lit up the sky alongside a lakeside light show. The event runs through Aug. 18.

A formation of 3,000 drones creates images of the Hainan Free Trade Port logo, island scenery and the carnival’s theme during the opening ceremony of the 27th Hainan Island Carnival at Changying Wonderland in Haikou, Hainan Province, July 18, 2026. (Photo/Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports)

The opening featured a parade of 19 themed groups and 15 floats, with hundreds of performers from China and abroad.

A carnival parade is held during the opening of the 27th Hainan Island Carnival at Changying Wonderland in Haikou, Hainan Province, July 18, 2026. (Photo/Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports)

Twelve intangible cultural heritage shows were also staged, including Li and Miao dances and Danzhou folk performances, alongside guest performances from Guangdong, Sichuan, Fujian and Zhejiang provinces.

More than 50 themed events will be held across Hainan’s 18 cities and counties, featuring coastal recreation, rainforest and outdoor activities, local food, shopping and cultural experiences.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)