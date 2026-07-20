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Chinese factory team to debut in MXGP Shanghai in September

2026-07-20 15:07:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) China Shanghai round will take place from Sept. 11 to 13 at the Haiwan Outdoor Sports Ground in Fengxian District, a suburban area in the southern part of Shanghai, organizers announced at a press conference on Sunday.

A press conference for the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) was held in Shanghai on Sunday, July 19. (Photo: Provided to China News Service）

As the only Asian stop of the 2026 MXGP season, the Shanghai round will feature four race classes: MXGP, MX2, 250cc and 85cc.

More than 90 riders from 33 teams across 22 countries and regions will compete, including eight world champions.  

Among the top names are 19-year-old championship leader Lucas Coenen, five-time champion Jeffrey Herlings, Tim Gajser and 2025 world champion Romain Febvre.

For the first time, a Chinese factory team, Chongqing Junchi Motorsport, will compete alongside international giants such as KTM, Yamaha and Honda, marking a historic milestone for Chinese motocross.

The newly upgraded Haiwan Outdoor Sports Ground features a karting track, grandstands and a professional podium, designed by Yao Qiming, a professor from Tongji University, which is one of China's top engineering schools. 

The event will also offer a "day-and-night" experience combining racing with music, food and cultural activities.

A press conference for the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) China Shanghai round was held in Shanghai on Sunday, July 19. (Photo: China News Service）
Motorbike used for the competition of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) was seen at a press conference held in Shanghai, July 19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service）

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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