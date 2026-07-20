World Cup drives Hong Kong economy as catering revenues rise by around HK$500 million

(ECNS) -- The 2026 World Cup added about HK$500 million to Hong Kong’s catering revenue between June 30 and Monday, as late‑night match screenings drew crowds to restaurants and malls, according to Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades.
About 150 restaurants and 10 major shopping malls installed giant screens for the World Cup. A free overnight viewing event at Kai Tak Sports Park drew nearly 700 fans to Monday’s final, which kicked off at 3 a.m. Beijing time and ended with Spain beating Argentina.
Three Sino Group flagship malls reported a 10% to 15% year-on-year increase in footfall and notched double-digit sales growth. Late-night dining and takeaway orders surged, while sportswear and electronics retailers also posted similarly strong gains.
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)