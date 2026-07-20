World Cup drives Hong Kong economy as catering revenues rise by around HK$500 million

Nearly 700 fans attend a free overnight screening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at Kai Tak Mall in Hong Kong, July 20, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The 2026 World Cup added about HK$500 million to Hong Kong’s catering revenue between June 30 and Monday, as late‑night match screenings drew crowds to restaurants and malls, according to Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades.

About 150 restaurants and 10 major shopping malls installed giant screens for the World Cup. A free overnight viewing event at Kai Tak Sports Park drew nearly 700 fans to Monday’s final, which kicked off at 3 a.m. Beijing time and ended with Spain beating Argentina.

Three Sino Group flagship malls reported a 10% to 15% year-on-year increase in footfall and notched double-digit sales growth. Late-night dining and takeaway orders surged, while sportswear and electronics retailers also posted similarly strong gains.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)