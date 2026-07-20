China's innovative drug deals exceed $100 billion

Researchers conduct pharmacological and efficacy verification tests in Dali, Yunnan, June 5, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

(ECNS) -- China’s overseas technology licensing deals for innovative drugs exceeded $100 billion in total value during the first half of 2026, reaching a record high, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Monday.

During the period, 38 innovative drugs were approved for marketing, including 31 domestically developed products. The value-added industrial output of pharmaceutical manufacturers above designated size rose 6.4% year on year, with biological products recording double-digit growth.

Pharmaceutical export delivery value exceeded 210 billion yuan, up 9% year on year. High-value-added products, including chemical preparations and biological products, accounted for nearly 20% of exports, signaling a shift away from reliance on active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Digital and green technologies are also driving industrial upgrading. China is developing smart pharmaceutical factories, supporting 21 companies in building advanced facilities and cultivating more than 300 green factories.

The country will further promote innovative, digital, affordable and open pharmaceuticals, strengthen key technology research, expand AI applications and improve access to medicines for elderly people, children and patients with rare diseases.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)