41 Thai students compete in Chinese Bridge national finals

(ECNS) -- Forty-one students from Thailand competed Saturday in the national finals of the 2026 Chinese Bridge contests for primary and secondary students at Triam Udom Suksa Pattanakarn Nonthaburi School in Nonthaburi Province.

The event included the sixth primary-school speech and knowledge contest and the 19th secondary-school competition. Category winners will represent Thailand at the global finals in China.

Organizers said the contests aim to encourage Chinese learning and strengthen educational and cultural exchanges between China and Thailand. The secondary-school competition was first held in Thailand in 2008, with a primary-school category added in 2021.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)