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China's 2026 box office tops 20 bln yuan

2026-07-20 14:13:47Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
The hero of the breakout Chaoshan-dialect film Dear You is at a press conference held in Kuala Lumpur, July 4, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)
The hero of the breakout Chaoshan-dialect film Dear You is at a press conference held in Kuala Lumpur, July 4, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China’s 2026 box office, including presales, surpassed 20 billion yuan (about $2.94 billion) as of Sunday, data released by Chinese movie data platform Beacon Pro showed.

Pegasus 3 led the annual ranking with 4.421 billion yuan, followed by Dear You with 1.994 billion yuan, Blades of the Guardians with 1.448 billion yuan, Scare Out with 1.366 billion yuan and Kung Fu Soccer with 1.354 billion yuan.

The five films span racing comedy, family drama, martial arts, spy thriller and sports comedy. The low-budget Chaoshan-dialect film Dear You emerged as a surprise hit in the first half of the year.

As of Saturday, China's 2026 summer film season had notched up cumulative ticket sales of more than 4 billion yuan.

(By Intern Yang Chengran, Zhang Dongfang)

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