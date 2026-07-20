While the World Cup 2026 culminated in New Jersey with a triumphant win for Spain, Xinjiang has welcomed a Super League of its own.

The 2026 Xinjiang Bing Chao, the Corps People's Football Super League, opened on Saturday night at Wujiaqu Sports Park.

32 teams. 1,100 athletes. 64 matches. Squads from every division and city across Xinjiang have turned this grassroots tournament into a true regional festival.

Opening night lit up the park with a vibrant parade, spectacular cultural performances, and an international friendly between Xinjiang Bing Chao Club and Club Atlético Huracán of Argentina.

From the world's biggest stage to the heart of Central Asia, the beautiful game keeps building bridges.