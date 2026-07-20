ZXMOTO unveils first electric motorcycle with 300 km range and 50 kW motor

(ECNS) -- Chinese motorcycle brand ZXMOTO recently revealed performance details of its upcoming ZDYD motorcycle, with founder Zhang Xue sharing an external characteristic curve of the ZDYD electric motor on Sunday.

With a 300-kilometer range, 15-minute fast charging from 10% to 80%, the ZDYD motorcycle delivers a maximum output power of 50 kW and peak torque of 90 N·m, nearly doubling the power of the popular flagship E300P MK2, which is equipped with a 29 kW motor.

A foreign buyer experiences the ZXMOTO 820RR model. (File photo/China News Service)

The new scooter weighs about 170 kilograms, balancing lightweight design with structural rigidity to improve handling and riding stability.

ZDYD motorcycle refers to a new high-performance electric maxi-scooter. The model is equipped with the company's self-developed high-performance motor and designed with a sport-oriented, off-road crossover style.

The model will target performance-focused riders and is expected to be priced higher than traditional scooters.

(By Kira)