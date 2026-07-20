China's intelligent computing capacity reaches 2,185 EFLOPS

Visitors view computing power infrastructure at the 9th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, Fujian, April 28, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China’s intelligent computing capacity reached 2,185 EFLOPS by the end of June, up 177% year on year, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Monday.

MIIT spokesperson Xie Cun made the announcement at a press conference on industrial and information technology development in the first half of 2026. During the period, China’s telecommunications business volume expanded by 7.9% year on year.

The country had 5.102 million 5G base stations and 32.86 million 10G-PON ports capable of supporting gigabit network services by the end of June. It also advanced the commercial deployment of 5G-Advanced networks and piloted 10-gigabit optical networks in communities, factories and industrial parks, according to Xie.

The integration of information and communications technology with the real economy continued to deepen. More than 80,000 5G private networks for industrial use had been built, while over 26,000 “5G plus industrial internet” projects were under construction. China had also established 1,260 distinctive 5G factories, the spokesperson said.

AI-powered smartphones and computers, intelligent robots, AI glasses and AI toys have become new drivers of information consumption in China and the country has also approved experimental use of the 6GHz band for 6G trials, Xie added.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)