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More than half of world's humanoid robots produced by China

2026-07-20 13:36:49Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
A visitor competes in a running race with a humanoid robot at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, July 19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yuran)
A visitor competes in a running race with a humanoid robot at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, July 19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yuran)

(ECNS) -- China produced more than 400 humanoid robot products in the first half of the year, accounting for over half of the global total, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Monday.

During the period, a number of internationally competitive industries expanded rapidly. China-developed quadruped robots accounted for nearly 70% of global sales. Global unicorn companies also emerged in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, new energy and biomedicine, contributing Chinese solutions to international standards development and industrial governance.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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