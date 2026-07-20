Xinji international leather and fur fashion week opens in Hebei

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Xinji International Leather and Fur Fashion Week opened Sunday at Xinji International Leather City in north China’s Hebei Province, showcasing sectors ranging from tanning and garment manufacturing to leather goods and creative products. The event runs through Tuesday.

Photo shows the livestream sales area for industrial products at the 2026 Xinji International Leather and Fur Fashion Week in Xinji, Hebei Province, July 19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Lou Yakun)

The fashion week features exhibition areas for apparel, eco-leather, gloves and livestream sales of industrial products. The opening ceremony also included the release of the Xinji–China Leather and Leather Apparel Development Index, an awards presentation and a runway show for a fall-winter design competition.

Xinji has developed a leather industry chain spanning tanning, clothing, footwear, gloves and other leather goods, while supporting related sectors including machinery, chemicals, e-commerce and cross-border logistics.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)