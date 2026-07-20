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China's integrated circuit exports surge 88.7% in H1

2026-07-20 13:23:31Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
A visitor examines circuit boards on a new energy vehicle at the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo held in Beijing, June 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)
A visitor examines circuit boards on a new energy vehicle at the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo held in Beijing, June 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

(ECNS) -- China’s export value of integrated circuit products denominated in yuan rose 88.7 percent year on year in the first half of the year, driven by strong global demand for artificial intelligence, according to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Monday.

The export value recorded substantial growth during the period, reflecting expanding international demand for China-made integrated circuit products amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence and related technologies.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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