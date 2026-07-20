Chinese ALS patient Cai Lei honored with Special AI Contribution Award

(ECNS) -- Cai Lei, a former vice president of JD.com and a prominent Chinese advocate dedicated to treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), was honored with the Special AI Contribution Award at the 2026 China AI Gala on Saturday.

Cai has been battling the terminal illness since his diagnosis in 2019.

The honor recognized not only his contributions to AI innovation, but also his years-long efforts in using technology to fight ALS, a severe neurodegenerative disease.

Cai Lei. (Screenshot / provided by Cai Lei)

"I hope any team crosses the finish line. I don't care if it's mine," Cai said. "When faced with hardship, or even hopelessness, no matter how many times you fail to accomplish what no one has done before, do not be afraid. Even if the odds are stacked against you, never surrender. You will light a flame of hope for yourself and for the world."

(By Kira)