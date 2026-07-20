Northeast China commissions 220 kV substation under 2026-2030 plan

(ECNS) -- The Fuzhi 220-kilovolt substation in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, has been put into operation, becoming the first 220-kV substation completed under the city's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), according to State Grid Changchun Power Supply Company on Sunday.

The Fuzhi 220 kV substation in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, is put into operation on July 19, 2026. (Photo: State Grid Changchun Power Supply Company)

The project added 720 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and included 55 kilometers of transmission lines and 154 transmission towers. Construction was completed in 16 months.

Located in the Changchun Jingyue High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, the substation serves the Jingyue and Shuangyang districts and will help ensure a stable power supply for major commercial and tourism projects, including Wanda Mall and Changchun Movie Century City.

During construction, State Grid Changchun Power Supply Company used building information modeling (BIM), digital twin technology and artificial intelligence-powered image recognition to improve project management.

The project strengthens the power grid in southeastern Changchun, easing the load on the Jingyang 220-kV substation and helping meet rising electricity demand.

It will also improve the grid's capacity to integrate renewable energy, supporting the city's transition to a greener, lower-carbon energy system.

(By Tang Yuxian)