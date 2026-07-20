China achieves historic breakthrough at WDSF Asian DanceSport Festival

(ECNS) — The 2026 WDSF Asian DanceSport Festival concluded in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, on Sunday, with Chinese dancers achieving a historic breakthrough.

Yuan Shaoyang and Qi Chongxuan finished runners-up at the WDSF World DanceSport Championship Standard, the best-ever result by Chinese dancers in the Standard category at the world championships.

Chinese dancers Yuan Shaoyang and Qi Chongxuan.(Xinhua Photo)

Yan Bangbang and Du Yujun claimed the Latin title at the WDSF World DanceSport GrandSlam Latin, securing their second championship at the event.

In this year's Standard category, defending champions Rareș Cojoc and Andreea Matei of Romania retained the title, while China's Yuan and Qi advanced to the final and took silver. Dariusz Mycka and Madara Freiberga of Poland finished third.

Yuan and Qi became the first Chinese pair to reach the podium at the WDSF World DanceSport Championship Standard.

"Since the beginning of this year, we have regarded the world championships as our biggest goal," Yuan said.

To prepare, the pair traveled to Europe several times for training and events, continuously refining their routines, improving their coordination, and enhancing the quality of their performances.

The 2026 WDSF Asian DanceSport Festival is held in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, on July 19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

In the closely watched WDSF World DanceSport GrandSlam Latin, China's top-ranked pair Yan Bangbang and Du Yujun continued their strong recent form. With a consistent performance, they won the title again following their 2024 victory, further demonstrating the competitiveness of Chinese dancers on the international Latin stage.

The Asian DanceSport Festival is not a single competition but a comprehensive platform featuring multiple international and domestic events. The 2026 edition drew nearly 5,000 participants from 51 countries and regions.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)