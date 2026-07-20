27th Qinghai Investment and Trade Fair signs 108 projects worth 75.8 bln yuan

(ECNS) -- The 27th China·Qinghai Green Development Investment and Trade Fair concluded on Sunday in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, with 108 projects signed and total investment reaching 75.8 billion yuan (about $10.55 billion).

A signing ceremony is held at the "Invest in Qinghai" Taiwan-funded enterprise promotion event during the 27th China·Qinghai Green Development Investment and Trade Fair. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Rui)

"The fair achieved comprehensive upgrades in investment attraction, with improvements in project scale, emerging sectors, and industrial chain integration," said Xiao Xiangdong, deputy secretary-general of the Qinghai provincial government.

Twenty-two investment agreements and two strategic cooperation framework agreements were signed at the provincial level, with a total investment of 37.3 billion yuan. The projects cover new energy, new materials, comprehensive utilization of salt lake resources, trade logistics, and cross-border trade. Cities and prefectures across Qinghai secured an additional 84 projects worth 38.5 billion yuan.

The fair used an integrated online-offline model. The physical exhibition area covered 25,000 square meters, hosting 765 enterprises and nearly 15,000 specialty products. The online platform drew more than 36 million virtual visits, and total online and offline transactions reached nearly 71 million yuan.

(By Tang Yuxian)