Northeast China county builds 10-billion-yuan peanut industry

(ECNS) -- Yixian County in Jinzhou City, in northeast China's Liaoning Province, has developed a peanut industry with an annual planting area of 33,000 hectares and yearly output exceeding 100,000 metric tons.

Agricultural technicians monitor crop growth and provide technical guidance at a standardized peanut planting base in Yixian County, Liaoning Province. (Photo: Yixian County Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau)

The county, on the northern foothills of the Liaoxi Corridor, has drawn on its century-long history of peanut cultivation to build a full industry chain integrating production, processing, and distribution.

The county's sandy soil gives the peanuts thin shells, full kernels, high protein, and high zinc and selenium content. Tests show aflatoxin levels below detection limits, meeting international export standards. Li Peiwu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said the peanuts are suitable for both domestic consumption and export.

Yixian has reached 100% mechanization in peanut farming. The county is home to more than 150 processing enterprises with over 180 production lines, offering products ranging from snacks to peanut milk. The Zhangjiabao Peanut Trading Center, a project with 650 million yuan in investment, has completed its first phase. It aims to handle more than 1 million metric tons a year, with a transaction value of 10 billion yuan, making it the largest peanut trading hub in northeast China.

A peanut harvest takes place at a planting base in Yixian County, Liaoning Province. (Photo: Yixian County Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau)

The county has also partnered with research institutes on variety improvement and technical training, and it has hosted forums and festivals to promote the "Yixian Peanut" brand. In 2024, the product received national geographical indication certification.

Yixian is piloting a five-part income model combining land rental, wages, dividends, business profits, and linkage funds to connect small farmers with large-scale industry. A central government fund of 200 million yuan supports the effort.

By 2027, Yixian aims to become a major peanut trading center in northeast China, the largest peanut processing base in Liaoning Province, a cold-chain logistics hub in western Liaoning, and the province's first digital peanut cultivation demonstration base.

(By Tang Yuxian)