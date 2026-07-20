Air Cambodia signs agreement with COMAC for 20 C909 jets

(ECNS) -- Air Cambodia, the country’s national flag carrier, signed an agreement Friday in Shanghai with the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) to purchase 20 C909 regional jets, COMAC said Sunday.

A signing ceremony for Air Cambodia’s agreement with COMAC to purchase 20 C909 aircraft is held in Shanghai, July 17, 2026. (Photo/COMAC)

COMAC also signed a memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation with the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation of Cambodia (SSCA) on Friday. The two sides will deepen cooperation in aviation safety, airworthiness certification and personnel training.

The C909 is a regional jet developed by China for short- and medium-haul routes in accordance with international civil aviation regulations. It seats 78 to 97 passengers and has a range of 2,225 to 3,700 kilometers.

By late June, 186 C909s had been delivered to more than 10 customers, carrying over 37 million passengers and operating on more than 860 routes in total. The aircraft has also entered markets in Indonesia, Laos and Vietnam.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)