Hong Kong students to visit national space facilities in Beijing

A Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) charity launches a program that will send 70 local high school students to Beijing for a week-long visit to national space and research facilities, July 19, 2026. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) charity on Sunday launched a program that will send 70 local high school students to Beijing for a week-long visit to national space and research facilities, as the city seeks to nurture young talent in science and technology.

The opening ceremony for the program, hosted by the Shine Tak Foundation, was held at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Sunday. The students will travel from July 27 to Aug. 1 to tour institutions including the National Astronomical Observatory's Xinglong Observation Station and the Technology and Engineering Centre for Space Utilization of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as well as Beihang University.

Henry Tong Sau-chai, executive vice chairman of the foundation, said at the ceremony that this space study tour is not just a field visit, but a crucial part of cultivating Hong Kong's innovative talents and seizing the nation's development opportunities.

He encouraged Hong Kong youth to follow the example of Lai Ka-ying, a Hong Kong-born payload specialist who has joined the country's astronaut corps, and contribute to the national space endeavour.

Kevin Choi Kit-ming, permanent secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR, urged the students to maintain a spirit of inquisitiveness and actively seek advice from experts.

"I hope Hong Kong students will carry forward the manned spaceflight spirit, facing challenges with courage and perseverance in their studies and personal growth," he said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)