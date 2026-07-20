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Chinese air-conditioner brands race to fill European orders

2026-07-20 11:10:47Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
The Louvre Museum in France closes early because of heatwave, June 25, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

(ECNS) -- Sustained hot weather has driven strong demand for cooling in Europe, bringing a steady stream of new orders to Chinese air-conditioner manufacturers.

These manufacturers have expanded production lines and are operating at full capacity to ensure overseas deliveries.

In Jiangmen, Guangdong Province, air-conditioner exports rose sharply in the first half of 2026. POSI, a refrigeration appliance company based in Jiangmen, has added two smart production lines after orders from Europe increased by 20.3% in May and June, said He Chengcheng, assistant to the company’s executive president.

Gree Electric Appliances’ installation-free portable air conditioners have sold out through regional distributors in Europe, while orders for wall-mounted units remain strong. Zeng Fanlong, who oversees Gree’s European market, said sales in France and Spain grew by more than 50%. In sunny southern Europe, the company has introduced air-conditioning systems integrating photovoltaic power generation and energy storage.

The Gongbei Customs in Guangdong has supervised air‑conditioner exports worth more than nine billion yuan (about $1328.76 million) this year. Exports of window‑mounted standalone units rose sharply, while vehicle air‑conditioner exports increased by 84.26% to 4.6547 million yuan.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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