FIBA girls' basketball camp draws nearly 100 players from 16 countries and regions

(ECNS) -- Nearly 100 young female basketball players from 16 countries and regions took part in a seven-day camp under the FIBA China Youth Training program that concluded Saturday in Shanghai’s Yangpu District.

(Photo/People’s Government of Yangpu District, Shanghai)

As a part of the International Basketball Federation’s (FIBA) “Her World, Her Rules” initiative, the camp featured coaches from Spain, the United States, Serbia and China. Training covered individual skills, team tactics and 3x3 and 5x5 play.

Participants also joined fitness, yoga and Pilates sessions and visited China’s first FIBA House of Basketball, Yuyuan Garden and the Bund as part of cultural exchange activities.

China’s Deng Xilin and Russia’s Darianna Morozova received MVP awards in the younger and older age groups, respectively. Niu Xinyu, Su Jinchen and Yuan Qiaoying were selected as basketball ambassadors and will travel to Berlin from Sept. 3 to 8 to watch the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup and support the Chinese team.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhangdongfang)